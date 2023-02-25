SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Oceanside Collegiate boys, Bishop England girls win 2-A Lower State basketball championships

Bishop England celebrates after their lower state championship win over Andrew Jackson on Friday
Bishop England celebrates after their lower state championship win over Andrew Jackson on Friday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry has at least 2 teams that will be playing for state championships next weekend.

The Oceanside Collegiate boys and the Bishop England girls each won the 2-A Lower state title on Friday with wins in Florence. Both teams beat Andrew Jackson.

The Battling Bishops had a tougher day, down by 12 at the half, Paul Runey’s team turned up the defense in the 2nd half. They would give up just 2 points in the third and fourth quarters and Evelyn Kitchin hit a free throw with under 30 seconds to go to give Bishop England their first and only lead of the day in a 39-38 win.

“It’s unreal, it’s unreal” Runey said. “I thought we were gonna have our hands full with the way they did it in the first half but I kinda told the girls I really think they played their best basketball in the 1st half lets just cut it in half by the 3rd quarter and go all out in the 4th and things fell our way”

Izzy Woods led the Bishops with 12 points while Lissie Van de Erve added 11.

“From all the seniors we lost last year, only 5 returning, we’re a young team and we’ve done the unthinkable, no one thought we could get to state and I’m so proud of our team, so proud of my girls, we could not do this without doing this together.” Kitchin said. When asked about the game winning free throw she said. “I was shaking, I was like oh lord, I put it all on the man above and it went in”

The Bishops will face Gray Collegiate in the state championship game on Friday afternoon.

Oceanside Collegiate’s boys were also down early, trailing by 2 after the first quarter but they would outscore the Volunteers 27-8 in the 2nd and never looked back earning a 75-38 win to take their first lower state championship.

Malachi Stevens led the way with 24 points while Makhi Rivers chipped in with 13.

“Man, I got that monkey off my back” Oceanside head coach Quinton Hollis said. “I couldn’t sleep this whole week, it started with the Mullins game, when I watch film I get this feeling so I stopped watching film, just really got that monkey off my back, it feels good today”

The Landsharks will also play Gray Collegiate in the state finals next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing

Latest News

VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate boys beat Andrew Jackson for 2A Lower State title
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate boys beat Andrew Jackson for 2A Lower State title
VIDEO: Bishop England girls beat Andrew Jackson for 2-A Lower State title
VIDEO: Bishop England girls beat Andrew Jackson for 2-A Lower State title
VIDEO: JW Myers steps down as Pinewood Prep head football coach
VIDEO: JW Myers steps down as Pinewood Prep head football coach
VIDEO: CofC gets comeback win over Towson for 27th victory
VIDEO: CofC gets comeback win over Towson for 27th victory