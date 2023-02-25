SC Lottery
Stingrays Fall to the Railers to Open the Weekend

By SC Stingrays
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (29-16-4-1) fell to the Worcester Railers (26-23-3-0) by a final score of 4-0 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Worcester found the back of the net at the 2:30 mark of the second period for the 1-0 lead following a scoreless opening stanza. Trevor Cosgrove sent a shot through traffic that snuck inside the left post to beat Tyler Wall for the advantage.

Early in the third period, Anthony Repaci doubled the lead on the man advantage with his 16th marker of the year. Repaci snapped a shot from the left circle past the glove of Wall for the 2-0 lead 6:16 into the final period of regulation.

South Carolina pulled their netminder with time winding down, resulting in Billy Jerry’s fourth goal of the season to expand the lead to 3-0. Jerry flung a shot from center ice that hit the back of the open net for the three-goal advantage.

Another Stingrays’ penalty resulted in the second Worcester power play goal of the night, and the second tally from Cosgrove to close out the contest.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, February 25th, at 6:05 p.m. to host the Atlanta Gladiators. The fan favorite, Star Wars Night, returns to the North Charleston Coliseum with a Light Sword Giveaway presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate.

