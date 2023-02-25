UCF Scores Late To Top Tigers 4-2

CLEMSON, S.C. - Nick Romano’s one-out single in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run in UCF’s 4-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday. In the first meeting in the series since 2008 and first at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2004, the Knights took a 1-0 series lead and improved to 4-1, while the Tigers fell to 4-1.

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Drew Faurot’s run-scoring double and Corey Robinson’s bases-loaded walk. The Tigers cut the Knight lead in half on a double steal in the third inning, then a 76-minute weather delay suspended play in the middle of the fifth inning.

Clemson evened the score 2-2 in the fifth inning on Cam Cannarella’s run-scoring single. With the score tied 2-2, runners at first and second and no outs in the ninth inning, another weather delay ended baseball on Friday. After play resumed on Saturday, Romano belted a one-out single to score the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, then the Knights added a two-out run.

Chase Centrala (1-0) earned the win by tossing 4.0 strong innings in relief, while Kyle Kramer recorded his first save of the year. Senior righthander Jackson Lindley (0-1) suffered his first career loss.

The series continues Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.