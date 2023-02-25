YWCA Greater Charleston gearing up for ‘WE 360′ program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During Black History Month, the YWCA Greater Charleston is announcing a new round of its successful WE 360 program.

WE 360 helps women of color overcome challenges in running their businesses.

The four-week-long workshops equip and empower women entrepreneurs of color to succeed.

The program is open to those looking to start their own business, as well as entrepreneurs looking to take their businesses to the next level.

Spots fill up fast, and the next session starts on March 13 and runs through April 6. These are free virtual classes that take place on Mondays and Thursdays.

If you are a woman of color wanting to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.