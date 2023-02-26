Bryant scores 24, Norfolk State beats South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 24 points in Norfolk State’s 88-76 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

Bryant had four steals for the Spartans (20-8, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Daryl Anderson scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 8 from distance), and added five rebounds. Caheim Brown recorded 13 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line.

Cam Jones led the way for the Bulldogs (5-23, 2-10) with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Latavian Lawrence added 13 points and six rebounds for South Carolina State. Rakeim Gary also had 10 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.