Chavez scores 19, Charleston Southern downs Presbyterian

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez had 19 points in Charleston Southern’s 85-59 victory against Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Chavez was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Buccaneers (9-20, 5-13 Big South Conference). Claudell Harris Jr. scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Tyeree Bryan recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Buccaneers broke a seven-game skid.

The Blue Hose (5-26, 1-17) were led by Trevon Reddish, who posted 18 points and two steals. Jalen Forrest added 12 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Marquis Barnett finished with eight points. The loss is the 17th straight for the Blue Hose.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

