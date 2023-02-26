SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death

Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of blunt force trauma to his head. His bail was set at $1.5 million.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Tacoma man arrested in the death of his 4-month-old son earlier this week was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Samuel Kennedy, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a hospital social worker called Tacoma police about a child brought in with head trauma, KOMO reported.

Doctors said the boy’s injury was consistent with abusive head trauma and that the baby had recent similar injuries, according to probable cause documents from the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. The child died the following day.

Police said the child’s mother said the couple had three young children and that she had been at work on Tuesday.

Kennedy said he picked up his son because he was crying and eventually put him back in his rocker, but minutes later, the baby exhaled deeply, which caused concern, documents said. He then discovered his son wasn’t breathing, documents said.

Police said Kennedy initially denied dropping or shaking his son but after further investigation, was arrested, documents said. Police said he later admitted to shaking the baby after becoming frustrated.

The boy died of blunt force trauma to his head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. It wasn’t immediately known if Kennedy has a lawyer to comment on the case. His bail was set Friday at $1.5 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh answers questions for prosecutor Creighton Waters on the witness stand during his...
Prosecutors batter Murdaugh over lies to law enforcement
Deputies say Charles Singleton, 26, is facing several charges including two counts of...
Deputies seize guns, drugs and narcotics in Orangeburg arrest
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
The bells chimed at St. Michael's Church a total of 72 seconds to honor over 7,000 lives lost...
One year since invasion: City of Charleston honors Ukraine

Latest News

Through the SC Bar Young Lawyer Division’s Cinderella Project, young girls can shop for gently...
‘Cinderella Project’ helps make memories that will last a lifetime affordable
Salty Saturday closed down Center Street as vendors, restaurants, and bars served up some Folly...
Folly Beach festival helps businesses in off-season
Rock the Block raises money for three organizations that benefit families who are affected by...
Home Team BBQ event raises thousands for local charities
The fire department says crews responded to Johns Island Post Acute on Maybank Highway for a...
Johns Island rehab center residents evacuated after fire