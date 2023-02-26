Former students honor chorus teacher with 90th birthday performance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Patricia Hunt is a former teacher at Traveler’s Rest High School.

On Saturday, her former students surprised her with a performance in honor of her 90th birthday.

The event was organized by Kimilee Bryant, a former student, Broadway performer, and Miss South Carolina.

The former students rehearsed earlier in the day, and surprised their former teacher at 7 p.m.

Hunt taught for 40 years, starting in 1958 and retiring in 1995.

Patricia Hunt birthday performance (WHNS)

Patricia Hunt in performance group (Sandy Taylor)

