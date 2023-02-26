SC Lottery
Gamecocks Pick Up 1-0 Win over Penn Saturday Afternoon

By USC Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA – Ethan Petry belted a solo home run in the second inning and the University of South Carolina pitching duo of Noah Hall and Matthew Becker made that stand as the Gamecocks clinched a series win, 1-0, over Penn Saturday afternoon (Feb. 25) at Founders Park.

Hall recorded a career high 12 strikeouts in eight innings of work, allowing just three hits with no walks. He improved to 2-0 on the year. Becker struck out a pair in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Penn had its best chances to score in the second and seventh innings, getting a runner to third in both frames. Hall would get a strikeout to end the threat in both innings.

Petry belted his fifth home run of the season into the Carolina bullpen in the second. Braylen Wimmer had a triple in the first and Jonathan French singled in the seventh for Carolina’s three hits.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina wins its first 1-0 game since the Gamecocks defeated Mercer, 1-0, on March 7, 2021.

• After seven games, Petry is hitting .500 (10-for-20) with seven runs scored, five home runs and 10 RBI.

• Hall has a 0.68 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched after two starts.

• Becker now has five career saves after today’s outing.

• Carolina’s team ERA was lowered to 1.43 after the shutout, its second of the season.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its season-opening nine game homestand on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26) against Penn. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

