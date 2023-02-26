Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in West Ashley Sunday afternoon.

Multiple units with the Charleston Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 3500 block of Mary Ader Ave. just before 4 p.m.

The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove.

The Charleston Police Department had the area blocked off as crews worked on the scene.

The Red Cross is on scene.

Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said the building was quickly evacuated, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Julazadeh said the fire has been extinguished and crews are working on overhaul.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen coming from the area around 4 p.m.

