SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley

The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand...
The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in West Ashley Sunday afternoon.

Multiple units with the Charleston Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 3500 block of Mary Ader Ave. just before 4 p.m.

The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove.

The Charleston Police Department had the area blocked off as crews worked on the scene.

The Red Cross is on scene.

Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said the building was quickly evacuated, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Julazadeh said the fire has been extinguished and crews are working on overhaul.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen coming from the area around 4 p.m.

First responders are on scene of a structure fire in West Ashley Sunday afternoon.
First responders are on scene of a structure fire in West Ashley Sunday afternoon.(Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Deputies say Charles Singleton, 26, is facing several charges including two counts of...
Deputies seize guns, drugs and narcotics in Orangeburg arrest
Alex Murdaugh answers questions for prosecutor Creighton Waters on the witness stand during his...
Prosecutors batter Murdaugh over lies to law enforcement
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark

Latest News

While Mr. Iseman was in the hospital, the officers then drove his car back home to prevent the...
Quick thinking: Goose Creek officers get man having stroke lifesaving help
Through the SC Bar Young Lawyer Division’s Cinderella Project, young girls can shop for gently...
‘Cinderella Project’ helps make memories that will last a lifetime affordable
Salty Saturday closed down Center Street as vendors, restaurants, and bars served up some Folly...
Folly Beach festival helps businesses in off-season
Rock the Block raises money for three organizations that benefit families who are affected by...
Home Team BBQ event raises thousands for local charities