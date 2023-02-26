SC Lottery
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg County crash

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 301 near Bass Drive,...
The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 301 near Bass Drive, approximately three-quarters of a mile south of Santee
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was fatally struck while crossing a street Saturday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 301 near Bass Drive, approximately three-quarters of a mile south of Santee, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a 2008 Saturn Outlook was traveling north on Highway 301 when it struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

The pedestrian died from injuries in the crash. The driver of the Saturn, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

