Pooser Shuts Down UMBC, CofC Bats Come Alive For 9-2 Win

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Senior right-handed pitcher Trey Pooser tossed 7 innings striking out 7 and held the UMBC (1-2) offense to just two runs as Charleston’s (2-3) bats came alive for a 9-2 win.

UMBC got on the board with two runs in the first, but Pooser locked in for six more innings with seven strikeouts and the win. Will Baumhofer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Jared Kirven added a two-run home run in the second inning and Patrick Sanchez drove home three runs as the catalysts on offense.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 9, UMBC 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (2-3), UMBC (1-2)

How It Happened

• UMBC struck first with two in the top of the first inning, but never had much of a threat the rest of the way.

• Jared Kirven ignited the Charleston offense with a two-run homer, his first of the season.

• Patrick Sanchez smacked his first double of the season in the fourth, plating two runs for his first of three RBI on the day.

• Sanchez would add another RBI on an infield single while Tanner McCallister, JT Marr and Tyler Sorrentino each added sacrifice flies.

Key Cougars

• Trey Pooser shook off a two-run first inning with six shutout frames after for a final line of 7 innings, 7 strikeouts and only 4 hits allowed.

• Jared Kirven hit a two-run home run in the second inning finishing 1-for-4 on the day.

• Will Baumhofer went 3-for-3 scoring two runs and hitting a double in the gap and Patrick Sanchez added 3 RBI going 2-for-3 at the dish.

Notes

• Friday’s win gave Trey Pooser his first of the 2023 season as the senior righty sits with a 2.29 ERA through two starts and 11 strikeouts over 12.2 innings.

• Patrick Sanchez had a career-best 3 RBI on the night highlighted by his two-run double in the fourth.

• Will Baumhofer finished 3-for-3 setting a new career-high for hits and scoring twice.

• Jared Kirven collected his sixth career home run.

Up Next

Sunday’s rubber match is set for 1 p.m. from Patriots Point as the Cougars look to take the series.

