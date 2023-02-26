SC Lottery
Quick thinking: Goose Creek officers get man having stroke lifesaving help

While Mr. Iseman was in the hospital, the officers then drove his car back home to prevent the groceries in his car from spoiling.(Goose Creek Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A small car crash led to a man’s life being saved after two responding Goose Creek Police officers noticed something wrong with him.

Mr. Iseman was driving home from the grocery store on Feb. 12 when he was involved in a car crash.

Sergeant Tanner and Lieutenant Quinn with Goose Creek PD arrived and immediately recognized that something was medically wrong with the man. Medics were contacted and quickly took him to the hospital.

The officers were right, as Mr. Iseman was having a stroke. However, because the proper medical attention was quickly given, blood flow was restored to his brain, saving him.

While Mr. Iseman was in the hospital, the officers then drove his car back home to prevent the groceries in his car from spoiling.

This story almost went unnoticed as both officers never told anyone.

It was not until Iseman’s wife reached out to the police chief, expressing her gratitude, that the department become aware.

“Rest assured that all of our officers have positive, compassionate stories that they keep to themselves because they simply deem them as part of the job,” the department stated in a Facebook post. “We at the Goose Creek Police Department are thankful that the Iseman family had a positive outcome that day as a result of the quick thinking of our officers, and we are glad to have them as citizens in the city of Goose Creek.”

