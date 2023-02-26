Report: COVID-19 most likely came from Wuhan lab leak

(CNN Newsource) - The United States Department of Energy says the COVID-19 pandemic most likely came from a laboratory leak in China.

U.S. government officials have been divided over whether the pandemic was caused by a Chinese lab leak or emerged naturally from the wild.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told the Wall Street Journal that new information caused the department to make the updated assessment.

The intelligence community has noted repeatedly that a lack of cooperation from Beijing has made it difficult to get to the bottom of the question of where COVID-19 originated.

The assessment comes as Republicans on Capitol Hill have been pushing for further investigation into the lab leak theory, and President Joe Biden has put resources into getting to the bottom of where and how the pandemic started.

