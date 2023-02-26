St. John’s Christian, Faith Christian boys and Cathedral Academy girls win SCISA state titles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCISA State Championship

Class 2A

St. John’s Christian Academy 55, Cathedral Academy 52 - Clark Moraux hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift St. John’s Christian to the win and their first state championship in school history. Brock Ray had 18 points to lead the Cavaliers while Carter Goodwin had 13 in a losing effort for the Generals.

Class 1A

Summerville Faith Christian 54, Richard Winn Academy 40 - Omari Johnson scored 13 points to lead Faith Christian to their first state championship

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCISA State Championship

Class 4A

Heathwood Hall 79, Northwood Academy 49

Class 2A

Cathedral Academy 68, Beaufort Academy 33 - Jayln Almeida had 22 points while Claire Griffin had 17 to lead the Generals to their first state title

SCHSL

Class A

Military Magnet Academy 60, Lake View 46 - The Eagles advance to the 1-A state championship game and will play Denmark-Olar on Saturday

