Thundering Herd Even Series with 7-4 Win over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Southern baseball team dropped their first home game on Saturday, as the Marshall Thundering Herd evened the series with a 7-4 win.

The Bucs (2-4) were able to get on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Ashton Wilson led off the inning with a single and two stolen bases, and James Jett brought him home with a groundout to make it 1-0.

The bottom of the third inning was very similar. Wilson led off with a single and stole second. Two batters later, Jett drove him in with a double to right field to make it 2-0.

Charleston Southern made it 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Casey Asman crushed a two-run home run to extend the Buccaneer lead to four, but back came the Thundering Herd.

Evan Truitt was dealing through the first five innings, but Marshall was able to get to him in the sixth inning, scoring four runs (three earned) to tie the game. An error by the Bucs as well as an infield single is what started the inning. Then back-to-back singles made it 4-2. After getting the second out of the inning on a sac fly that tied the game, the Bucs turned to Kaleb Hill out of the bullpen.

Truitt’s final line for the Bucs was 5.2 innings, 4 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits, 1 BB and 7 K’s.

Marshall added three more in the final two innings to take a lead that they never gave up. In the eighth inning, a pair of two-out hits gave them the 5-4 lead. They added two more in the ninth inning with a two-run home run.

Drew Harlow picked up the win for Marshall, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Hill took the loss for the Bucs, giving up one earned run in 2.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

The rubber game of this three-game series begins on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Nielson Field.

