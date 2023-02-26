SC Lottery
Warming up this week with a few showers!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disturbance will keep clouds around as we close out the weekend. It will be a warm day despite the clouds, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It’s possible that there will be more sunshine today for areas west of I-26, which would allow temperatures to approach 80 degrees in those spots. Regardless it will be a dry and pleasant day. Temperatures soar into the 80s next week and it will continue to feel like spring! The next chance of rain is on Tuesday with a front, a few spotty showers are possible.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 60.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82, Low 65.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84, Low 65.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 81, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 79, Low 48.

