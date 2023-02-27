SC Lottery
2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash

The crash was reported at 6:29 a.m. on Black Tom Road near the Black Tom Extension, troopers say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a three-vehicle crash in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

The crash was reported at 6:29 a.m. on Black Tom Road near the Black Tom Extension, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Investigators say a 2019 Dodge sedan was traveling south on Black Tom Road when it struck a 2019 Dodge SUV and a 2017 Nissan pickup truck that were both traveling north.

The drivers of both the Dodge sedan and the Dodge SUV died in the crash, a passenger in the Dodge SUV and both the driver and passenger of the Nissan pickup were taken to an area hospital, Pye said.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not released the names of the victims of the crash.

Central Berkeley County Fire Chief Timothy Stephenson said two of the vehicles sustained heavy damage and the third received moderate damage. Black Tom Road reopened just before 9:45 a.m. after two of the vehicles involved were towed from the scene.

