Another unseasonably warm week ahead!
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A foggy start to the brand new work and school week will quickly transition to a sunny and warm late Monday morning and afternoon.
TODAY: AM Fog. Turning Mostly Sunny. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83.
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. Windy. High 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67.
