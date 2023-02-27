SC Lottery
Another unseasonably warm week ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A foggy start to the brand new work and school week will quickly transition to a sunny and warm late Monday morning and afternoon.

TODAY: AM Fog. Turning Mostly Sunny. High 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. Windy. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67.

