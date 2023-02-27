Bucs Take Series with 6-1 Victory over Thundering Herd

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Southern baseball team picked up a series win on Sunday with a complete performance in the 6-1 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd starting pitcher, Zac Addkison had a no-hitter through 4.0 innings until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Ernesto Polanco led the inning off with a double. He advanced to third and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one. Later in the inning, Ashton Wilson reached on an error, and pinch runner Michael Gibson stole a base and came around to score on an RBI single by James Jett.

The Bucs (3-4) added two more in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Chandler Tuupo led off the inning with a first-pitch home run to left-center field. Later in the inning, JC Agard doubled and came around to score on an RBI double by Connor Aldrich to make it 4-1.

In the seventh inning, Tuupo made it 5-1 by singling up the middle, scoring Tyrell Brewer. The Bucs scored one more run in the bottom of the eight, as Ike George scored Jared Payne with a sac bunt to make it 6-1.

Ryan Gleason picks up his first win of the season, going 5.0 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 6. Daniel Padysak picked up his first save of the season, throwing 4.0 shutout innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 5.

Brewer went 2 for 5 with a run scored, and Tuupo went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Next Up

The Bucs head to Knoxville for a two-game mid-week series with the Tennessee Volunteers starting this Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network+. The next home series will be next weekend, as the Bucs host Michigan State and Air Force.

