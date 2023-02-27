SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bucs Take Series with 6-1 Victory over Thundering Herd

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Southern baseball team picked up a series win on Sunday with a complete performance in the 6-1 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd starting pitcher, Zac Addkison had a no-hitter through 4.0 innings until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Ernesto Polanco led the inning off with a double. He advanced to third and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one. Later in the inning, Ashton Wilson reached on an error, and pinch runner Michael Gibson stole a base and came around to score on an RBI single by James Jett.

The Bucs (3-4) added two more in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Chandler Tuupo led off the inning with a first-pitch home run to left-center field. Later in the inning, JC Agard doubled and came around to score on an RBI double by Connor Aldrich to make it 4-1.

In the seventh inning, Tuupo made it 5-1 by singling up the middle, scoring Tyrell Brewer. The Bucs scored one more run in the bottom of the eight, as Ike George scored Jared Payne with a sac bunt to make it 6-1.

Ryan Gleason picks up his first win of the season, going 5.0 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 6. Daniel Padysak picked up his first save of the season, throwing 4.0 shutout innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 5.

Brewer went 2 for 5 with a run scored, and Tuupo went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Next Up

The Bucs head to Knoxville for a two-game mid-week series with the Tennessee Volunteers starting this Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network+. The next home series will be next weekend, as the Bucs host Michigan State and Air Force.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand...
Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley
U.S. government officials have been divided over whether the pandemic was caused by a Chinese...
Report: COVID-19 most likely came from Wuhan lab leak
While Mr. Iseman was in the hospital, the officers then drove his car back home to prevent the...
Quick thinking: Goose Creek officers get man having stroke lifesaving help
The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 301 near Bass Drive,...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg County crash

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
Boston, No 1 Gamecocks take SEC title, top Georgia 73-63
Mershon’s Four RBI Day Leads to Cougar Series Win
Clemson baseball
Five-Run Seventh Leads UCF Over Tigers 13-6
Gamecocks Sweep Penn Behind Solo Blasts in Eighth
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel drops series finale to Lehigh