FIRST ALERT: 2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County firefighters say two people died in a crash in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, according to Berkeley County dispatchers.

Central Berkeley County Fire Chief Timothy Stephenson said two people died in the crash, which involved three vehicles. Three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries, he said.

Two of the vehicles sustained heavy damage and the third received moderate damage, Stephenson said.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not released the name of the victims of the crash.

Black Tom Road reopened just before 9:45 a.m. after two of the vehicles involved were towed from the scene.

The crash, on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, involved at least one fatality, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.