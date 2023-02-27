FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Rivers Ave. in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a crash has blocked a portion of Rivers Avenue Monday morning.

Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed from Remount Road to Aviation Avenue because of that crash.

Police say there is a power outage in the same area.

Dominion Energy’s outage map shows approximately 340 customers were without power as of 5:40 a.m. The utility estimates power will be restored to the area by 6:30 a.m.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said it appeared a vehicle struck a utility pole.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers who must travel in that area should consider taking a I-26 to bypass the closed portion of Rivers Avenue.

This is a developing story.

