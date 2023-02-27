SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Rivers Ave. in N. Charleston

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a crash has blocked a portion of Rivers Avenue Monday morning.

Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed from Remount Road to Aviation Avenue because of that crash.

Police say there is a power outage in the same area.

Dominion Energy’s outage map shows approximately 340 customers were without power as of 5:40 a.m. The utility estimates power will be restored to the area by 6:30 a.m.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said it appeared a vehicle struck a utility pole.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers who must travel in that area should consider taking a I-26 to bypass the closed portion of Rivers Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand...
Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley
U.S. government officials have been divided over whether the pandemic was caused by a Chinese...
Report: COVID-19 most likely came from Wuhan lab leak
While Mr. Iseman was in the hospital, the officers then drove his car back home to prevent the...
Quick thinking: Goose Creek officers get man having stroke lifesaving help
The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 301 near Bass Drive,...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg County crash

Latest News

GasBuddy, which conducts a weekly survey of some 3,000 gas stations statewide, found the...
SC gas prices fall below $3 per gallon
Home sales were down year-over-year in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester county, Multiple...
Lowcountry housing market sales starting to slow, realtors say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash closes portion of Rivers Avenue in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry housing market showing signs of cooling, realtors say