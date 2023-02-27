FIRST ALERT: Fog advisory in effect until mid-morning for Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Much of the Lowcountry will wake up Monday morning to dense fog over the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

The fog could create a danger during the morning commute, when the fog could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued until 2/27 11:00AM. Low visibility will persist over the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/tKml5sjKBi — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) February 27, 2023

If you have to drive Monday morning, slow down, use your low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

