FIRST ALERT: Troopers respond to fatal Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, according to Berkeley County dispatchers.

There was no immediate word on how many victims or how many vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

