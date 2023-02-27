SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Troopers respond to fatal Berkeley County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the Moncks Corner area.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, according to Berkeley County dispatchers.

There was no immediate word on how many victims or how many vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

