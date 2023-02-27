Gamecock’s announce 2023 Garnet & Black Spring Game date

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 2023 South Carolina Garnet & Black Spring Football Game will be back under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium, with game time set for 7 pm on Saturday, April 15, it was announced on Monday. The game will be part of the second annual “Big Gamecock Weekend,” which includes a weekend full of Gamecock athletic events. This year’s Big Gamecock Weekend is presented by Palmetto Shirt Company.

In addition to the annual spring game which culminates the football spring practice slate, highlights of the weekend include the Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run, a pre-game concert by Gamecock alum Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir and guests in Gamecock Village, and a post-spring game fireworks and light show at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run returns in 2023. This year’s race, scheduled for Saturday morning, will feature a new and improved course, finisher medals and the chance to run through the finish line at the 50-yard line of Williams-Brice Stadium. Early bird registration is open now through Saturday, March 18, and is $35 for adults and $20 for youth (17 and under). Prices will increase $5 beginning March 19.

Admission to the Garnet & Black Spring Game is free for all fans. Gamecock Park will open at 3 pm. The pre-game concert headlined by Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir in Gamecock Village will begin at 3:30 pm until 6:30 pm. The concert will also include special guests Jesse Isley, Lauren Jenkins, Michael Haney and Blake Weinbach. “Last year’s atmosphere for the concert, tailgate and game was unbelievable, so I cannot wait to see what this year’s crowd and overall energy is like,” said Patrick Davis. “I know myself, my Midnight Choir and all of the other performers cannot wait for April 15th.”

Full details on parking and gates will be released at a later date.

“I heard from a lot of our fans who enjoyed last year’s Big Gamecock Weekend,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “Our staff has developed another great weekend of activities that will be fun for Gamecock fans.”

Big Gamecock Weekend kicks off on Friday, April 14, when the Carolina softball team opens its series vs. Texas A&M at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. They will also host the Aggies on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Gamecock beach volleyball team will host four matches as part of the Palmetto Invitational, with two matches on Friday at 11 am and 5:30 pm, and two on Saturday at 1 pm and 5 pm.

More Big Gamecock Weekend details will be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.