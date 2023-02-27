Mershon’s Four RBI Day Leads to Cougar Series Win

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Senior second baseman Joseph Mershon collected four RBI in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate leading Charleston (3-3) to a season-high run and hit total and 11-3 win over UMBC (1-3) to clinch the weekend series.

Will Baumhofer added three-more hits to finish the weekend 7-for-10 at the plate while JT Marr added three hits and two RBI.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 11, UMBC 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (3-3), UMBC (1-3)

How It Happened

• Both starting pitchers worked around early base runners to keep the game scoreless through two innings, but Joseph Mershon’s two-run triple in the third got the Cougars rolling. Mershon would come around to score on a JT Marr two-out single for a three spot in the third.

• UMBC answered with a run in the fourth on an Ian Diaz single to make it 3-1.

• Charleston erupted for four more runs in the bottom half breaking the game open thanks to another two-RBI single from Mershon. Patrick Sanchez and JT Marr each added an RBI in the inning for a Cougar 7-1 lead through four.

• The Cougars posted four more runs over the final four at-bats including a double steal in the fifth, a Luke Wood single in the sixth and Marr RBI double in the eighth.

• UMBC scored their final two runs in the eighth on two Charleston errors.

Key Cougars

• Joseph Mershon finished 2-for-4 with a season-high 4 RBI in the win and scoring twice.

• Will Baumhofer ended his torrid weekend 7-for-10 thanks to another three-hit performance Sunday scoring two more times.

• The quartet of Andrew Duval, Aidan Hunter, Alex Lyon and Emmett Bice held the Retrievers to just one earned run Sunday striking out nine hitters.

• Patrick Sanchez added two hits and an RBI in the win along with a defensive web gem on a sliding play to his right to take away a hit from Justin Taylor.

• JT Marr added two RBI in a 3-for-5 effort and Luke Wood went 1-for-4 with an RBI knock.

Notes

• Sunday’s win clinched the series for Charleston, their second over an opponent from the America East in as many seasons (UMass-Lowell March 12-13, 2022).

• The 11 runs on 15 hits were both season-highs for Charleston as Baumhofer tied his career-high with his second three-hit game in as many days.

• Charleston pitching struck out nine batters for the third-consecutive game for 27 over the course of the weekend series win.

• Charleston moved to 13-2 in the next series after dropping the previous set since 2018 and have won the last seven such series.

Up Next

Charleston has a quick turnaround as Coastal Carolina comes calling Tuesday for the first midweek action of the season. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 4 p.m. from Patriots Point.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.