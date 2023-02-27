SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

"Everything is very strange and unusual and very creepy."
By Alexandra Parker, Chelsea Beimfohr and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - A Georgia mother is warning other parents after her 10-year-old daughter’s school bus driver allegedly entered the family’s home without permission.

Mother Cassi Cea says a man walked into her home last Monday afternoon and closed the door behind him. She had no idea who he was, but eventually, he told her he was her 10-year-old daughter’s bus driver, WANF reports.

When Cea started asking more questions, she says he ran out of the apartment.

“Every sick, twisted thought you can think of has gone through my head. ‘Who is this man? Why was he here? Did he expect to find my daughter?’” Cea said. “Who just walks into somebody’s house and shuts the door behind them? I’ve never met this man in my entire life. He’s only been the bus driver for about two months.”

The bus driver, identified by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office as Gogineni Rayudu, is charged with first-degree burglary and loitering, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant also states this may have been the third time Rayudu has been to the residence in the last month.

Cea says the bus driver was wearing gloves and a “military” kilt when he allegedly showed up at the family’s home.

“Everything is very strange and unusual and very creepy. This man is picking up our children,” Cea said.

The concerned mother is now warning other parents about what happened and asking the school district for answers on this man’s background.

“You know the bus route, but you don’t know who is taking home your kids. And that’s what’s even scarier. So, if anything comes about this, it’s like we need to know who’s taking home our children. I know my kid’s never getting on a bus, like no way,” Cea said.

The Cobb County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand...
Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley
U.S. government officials have been divided over whether the pandemic was caused by a Chinese...
Report: COVID-19 most likely came from Wuhan lab leak
While Mr. Iseman was in the hospital, the officers then drove his car back home to prevent the...
Quick thinking: Goose Creek officers get man having stroke lifesaving help
The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 301 near Bass Drive,...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg County crash

Latest News

The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand...
Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley
While Mr. Iseman was in the hospital, the officers then drove his car back home to prevent the...
Quick thinking: Goose Creek officers get man having stroke lifesaving help
First responders are on scene of a structure fire in West Ashley Sunday afternoon.
Fire at Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove
FILE - Walter Mirisch, right, and Charlton Heston celebrate at the 34th annual Golden Globe...
Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning producer, dead at 101