‘Be the beat’: Roper St. Francis spreads CPR tips to save lives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As American Heart month comes to an end, Roper St. Francis Healthcare wants to remind the community that everyone has an opportunity to save a life by knowing hands-only CPR.

In addition to free CPR classes the hospital is offering, they also want to spread awareness about a unique way to stay on “beat” while performing CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The American Heart Association’s theme for this year’s Heart month is “Be the Beat,” and Roper St Francis has partnered with them to spread the word about this easy way to remember the correct CPR tempo.

Pam Allen, a Clinical Nurse Educator for Emergency Nurse Services, said songs like “Staying Alive,” “Baby Shark,” or “I Will Survive” are all performed to the correct compression tempo, which is 100 to 120 beats per minute. That tempo ensures good circulation, she said.

Allen said when someone experiences a cardiac event, there is still oxygen in the bloodstream so it’s important to circulate the blood that’s there until medical services arrive.

She said every year there are over 350,000 cardiac events that happen outside of the hospital and knowing hands-only CPR can save a life.

“Think about it. It is a high-stress moment, and here you are with an individual you may or may not know, and so by singing that song to yourself or counting out loud, or very loud so others can hear and possibly come and assist is very important until medical services can arrive,” Allen said.

Roper is offering free hands-only CPR classes throughout the month of March:

March 7 at 2 p.m., K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay

March 16 at 11 a.m., Lowcountry Senior Center

March 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church

March 21 at 11 a.m., Waring Senior Center, Bon Secours St Francis Hospital

Allen said at the classes they will demonstrate hands-only CPR and teach people how fast and deeply they should do compressions in the case of a cardiac event.

She said she encourages every household to have at least one person who knows hands-only CPR.

Call the hospital at Call 843-402-CARE for information about how to attend the classes.

