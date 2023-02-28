SC Lottery
Charleston man accused of producing child sexual abuse material

Andrew Benson, 29, is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal...
Andrew Benson, 29, is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor, jail records state.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Charleston arrested a man on charges after investigators say they received a tip about child abuse material.

Andrew Benson, 29, is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor, jail records state.

Task force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department arrested Benson on Feb. 13, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Benson, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. Investigators found that Benson solicited a minor for sex and produced child sexual abuse material, Kittle said.

According to the release, if Benson is convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, he could face up to 20 years of prison and up to 10 years of prison if he is convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Benson was released on bond after a judge set bond at $50,000 for the first charge and $10,000 for the second charge, jail records state.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

