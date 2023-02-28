Charleston man faces 10 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a Charleston man was arrested after investigators received a tip about child abuse material.

Alan R. Strauss, 56, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Task force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department arrested Strauss on Feb. 23, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Strauss, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. Investigators found that Strauss was in possession of child sexual abuse material, Kittle said.

Strauss faces up to 10 years of prison for each count if he is convicted.

Bond is set at $25,000 for each charge, for a total of 250,000, jail records state.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

