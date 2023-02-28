SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston man faces 10 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor

Alan R. Strauss, 56, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Alan R. Strauss, 56, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a Charleston man was arrested after investigators received a tip about child abuse material.

Alan R. Strauss, 56, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Task force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department arrested Strauss on Feb. 23, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Strauss, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. Investigators found that Strauss was in possession of child sexual abuse material, Kittle said.

Strauss faces up to 10 years of prison for each count if he is convicted.

Bond is set at $25,000 for each charge, for a total of 250,000, jail records state.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand...
Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley
The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, Berkeley County...
2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property
U.S. government officials have been divided over whether the pandemic was caused by a Chinese...
Report: COVID-19 most likely came from Wuhan lab leak

Latest News

The Charleston County School District has appointed a new chief financial officer just as the...
Charleston Co. School District CFO resigns ahead of budget season; interim appointed
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are conducting...
DHEC testing state water supply, preparing to meet coming EPA standards
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC testing state water supply, preparing to meet coming EPA standards
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District CFO resigns ahead of budget season; interim appointed