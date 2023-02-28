Classroom Champions: Sampit Elementary Reading interventionist needs reading tools

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - For some early learners, reading can be a hard skill to master. One Lowcountry teacher wants to help her students by using reading tools to build and strengthen their foundation and love of books, but she needs some help with resources.

Joni Alford says most of her K-5th grade students are hands on kinesthetic learners.

She says her Title I students are currently working below their level on reading skills and need hands on tools to help improve their reading.

Through her Donor’s Choose Project, Alford hopes to get a mobile whiteboard, reading rods, alphabet chips and other word mapping classroom items.

She wants to give her students the opportunity to practice words and reading with excitement and ease.

“They can actually use it to map out the sounds and words,” Alford said.

The goal Alford says is to get her students to become word-mapping wizards.

“I see those light bulb moments on a daily basis and that’s my favorite part of teaching, but this gives me an opportunity to watch my students grow leaps and bounds,” Alford said.

Alford says the trays and magnetic letter discs will be a fun and interactive way for her struggling students to develop letter-sound connections.

You can help this Sampit Elementary teacher with her Donors Choose Project right now by clicking right here to donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

