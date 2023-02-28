Coroner IDs victims of Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victims of a three-vehicle crash in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

Farid Karriem, 52, and Charles Robish, 40, both of Moncks Corner, died at the scene of the crash on Black Tom Road near the Black Tom Extension, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say a 2019 Dodge sedan was traveling south on Black Tom Road when it struck a 2019 Dodge SUV and a 2017 Nissan pickup truck that were both traveling north.

The drivers of both the Dodge sedan and the Dodge SUV died in the crash, a passenger in the Dodge SUV and both the driver and passenger of the Nissan pickup were taken to an area hospital, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the Highway Patrol said.

Berkeley County Deputies say three cars were involved, sending three other people to the hospital.

