Cyclist dies in wrong-way Beaufort County crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that left a cyclist dead Monday night.

The crash happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Boundary Street near Walsh Drive, Cpl. David Jones said.

Troopers say a 2022 GMC truck was traveling south on Boundary Street and struck a person on a bicycle who was traveling north in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred.

The cyclist died at an area hospital from injuries received in the crash. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

The crash remained under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

