DD2 investing $3.6M to upgrade to synthetic turf fields at high schools

Dorchester School District Two and booster clubs at all three high schools will be sharing the cost of the project.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The turf wars in Dorchester School District Two’s extracurricular programs may be a few months away, but the district is working on changing the fields students and athletes play and practice on.

John McKissick Field, the home field for Summerville High School, is the only game day field that has artificial turf.

The district’s board approved Monday night to spend around $3.6 million to turn one field at each of its three high school campuses into synthetic turf. These include the game day fields at Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester high schools and the practice field at Summerville High School.

The district and booster clubs at all three high schools will be sharing the cost of the project.

Officials said when it rains in the area, the natural grass fields will get muddy and unusable, leading to accessibility issues with athletic and extracurricular programs, such as band and JROTC.

Deputy Superintendent Chad Dougherty said the district is not concerned about a potential rise in injuries, saying that concussions happen less frequently on turf than natural grass. However, he said that doesn’t only apply to athletes.

“Our bands have been practicing out on our parking lots, and so they’ve seen a rise of injuries because they’re out on that hard surface, that pavement,” he said. “They’re looking forward to be able to practice on the field or environment in which they’re going to be out on competition.”

The district said the renovations should be done sometime in August, ahead of football season starting. Should they run into unexpected delays, the district said changes to schedules could be in order.

