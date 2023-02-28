SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Hwy. 52 Connector shuts down westbound side

North Charleston Police are responding to a crash that has blocked westbound lanes of the...
North Charleston Police are responding to a crash that has blocked westbound lanes of the Highway 52 Connector.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to a crash that has blocked westbound lanes of the Highway 52 Connector.

The crash involves injuries, police say. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said the westbound lanes will be completely shut down until further notice and drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

