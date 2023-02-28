FIRST ALERT: Crash on Hwy. 52 Connector shuts down westbound side

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to a crash that has blocked westbound lanes of the Highway 52 Connector.

The crash involves injuries, police say. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said the westbound lanes will be completely shut down until further notice and drivers should find an alternate route.

Traffic alert! The Highway 52 connector westbound is completely shut down until further notice due to a collision with injuries. Please plan accordingly. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/iAXipGRzYJ — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) February 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

