FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26E blocks lane, causing backups

A crash on I-26E one mile away from the merge with I-526 has blocked two right lanes, troopers say.
By Patrick Phillips and Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of two lanes blocked on I-26E by a crash has reopened but not before a huge backup has slowed traffic as drivers search for a faster route.

The crash was reported at 5:24 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near the Aviation Avenue exit, one mile before the merge with I-526. The crash does involve injuries, troopers said, and the two right lanes remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. One of those lanes reopened just before 7:45 a.m.

A second crash was reported two miles further east at mile marker 209 at 6:22 a.m. That crash did not involve injuries, troopers said.

SCDOT cameras showed traffic backup on the eastbound side of the interstate for more than six miles.

The estimated drive time from Summerville to downtown as of 7:30 a.m. had increased to 98 minutes, up from the normal 18 to 20 minutes.

Dorchester Road, an alternate route drivers can use to bypass the slowdown on the interstate, however, was showing a 4-mile backup as of 7:30 a.m. as well.

