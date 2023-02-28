SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

International African American Museum sets new opening date after delay

Museum officials said the museum will open June 27, just in time to commemorate Juneteenth, and...
Museum officials said the museum will open June 27, just in time to commemorate Juneteenth, and honor their mission of telling untold stories of the African American journey.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The long-awaited International African American Museum in downtown Charleston has set an opening date after pushing back its initial January date.

The idea for the museum has been in the works for almost a quarter century, and museum officials say work is nearly finished.

Museum officials said the museum will open June 27, just in time to commemorate Juneteenth, and honor their mission of telling untold stories of the African American journey. There will be a number of opening festivities for the community in the days leading up.

The museum is located at former slave trading port Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston and will feature artifacts, art, media experiences, digital activations, and information that aims to broaden people’s knowledge.

The museum was set to open this past January, but couldn’t due to some humidity and temperature issues at the new building.

Those issues are now resolved, but Chief Learning and Engagement Officer Mika Pryor-Martin says the delay forced them to reprioritize and complete things they thought they’d maybe have to reintroduce later down the line and gave them the opportunity to commission new work.

“The African American journey is the American journey. It doesn’t sit at the margins,” Pryor-Martin said. “It’s interwoven into the thread of what made us who and what we are as a nation, and Charleston was such and remains such an important city in that history.”

Pryor-Martin says while it’s really exciting to be able to announce the date, it’s not lost on them just how incredibly important it is to do this work well.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, Berkeley County...
2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh cries during day 25 of his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Jury hears graphic testimony as defense rests in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

Dorchester School District Two and booster clubs at all three high schools will be sharing the...
DD2 investing $3.6M to upgrade to synthetic turf fields at high schools
The Charleston Police Department is urging caution after they have identified a dangerous drug...
Charleston Police send out warning about veterinary tranquilizer in drugs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 investing $3.6M to upgrade to synthetic turf fields at high schools
North Charleston Police, with the cooperation of the Charleston County School District, are...
Report: Substitute teacher under investigation at Midland Park elementary