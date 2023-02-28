Johnny Waters named head coach at Northwood Academy, AD Autry Denson leaves for NFL job

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the 2nd time in less than 4 months, Northwood Academy has a new head football coach and a new Athletic Director.

Former Charleston Southern head coach Autry Denson, who was named the Chargers AD in January, is leaving the school to become the new Running Backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

Armando Allen Jr., who was named the new head football coach at Northwood back in November is now moving to replace Denson as the schools Athletic Director.

To replace Allen, Northwood has hired former First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters as the new head football coach.

Waters comes to Northwood after 9 seasons of leading the Hurricanes. In him time he went to 3 SCISA state championship games and won 2 state titles.

Denson, who came to Northwood after spending 4 years as the head coach at CSU, was an assistant coach at his alma mater of Notre Dame and also worked at South Florida, Miami and Bethune-Cookman.

Denson played professional football after setting the all-time rushing record for the Fighting Irish featuring stops in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

