Law enforcement pursuit ends on Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol has blocked an eastbound lane of I-526 at the base of the Westmoreland Bridge.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies assisted state troopers with the chase, but did not have additional information.

SCDOT cameras show the right lane headed into West Ashley is blocked just on the Charleston side of the bridge and at least nine law enforcement vehicles were on the scene as of 12:45 p.m.

Troopers are reporting a crash in that area that happened at 12:42 p.m. The crash did not involve injuries, they said.

The Highway Patrol has not provided further details on the incident, but drivers in the area should use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

