Man charged in deadly Kentucky police ambush found dead in jail

Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.
Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.
By Alyssa Hannahs and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting died in a Kentucky prison, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirmed Tuesday.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, Kentucky, was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, Hunt says.

“It’s a cowardly way out by a coward in every sense of the word,” Floyd County attorney Keith Bartley says.

Storz was accused of killing three police officers and a K-9, and injuring four others during a shooting on June 30.

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz was accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

Law enforcement was attempting to serve an emergency protection order and arrest Storz for fourth-degree physical assault when the first fatal shots rang out.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Deputy William Petry, Prestonburg Police Department Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins died in the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a “war zone.”

WARNING: Some may find the image disturbing.

Lance Storz was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, the...
Lance Storz was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, the sheriff says.(PCDC)

Storz was facing numerous charges in connection with the shooting deaths, including three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment, assault on a service animal and domestic violence assault.

All three victims were buried in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

