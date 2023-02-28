N. Charleston neighborhood calls for sidewalks, bike lanes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in a North Charleston neighborhood are being asked to sign a petition organizers say will make their community safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Whipper Barony Neighborhood Association is urging their community to call for bike lanes and sidewalks to prevent any serious injuries.

The Whipper Barony neighborhood is located between Meeting Street Road and Rivers Avenue near McMillan Avenue. Its neighborhood association said this two-mile stretch of Meeting Street Road sees a lot of foot traffic and biking, which requires drivers to be on high alert during nighttime hours when it may be difficult to see pedestrians.

They said they have seen “potentially tragic commuting” on this street and they would like to see changes and priorities made for improving this road.

Whipper Barony Neighborhood Association President Kalin Morrison says the petition will be presented to North Charleston City Councilman Sam Hart. The idea has been previously presented at the association’s monthly meetings with the mayor and council members.

Morrison said she would ideally like to see sidewalks start where Meeting Street Road and Durant Avenue intersect with Rivers road all the way down to Dorchester Road.

She said seeing someone in a wheelchair riding in the middle of the road prompted her to voice her concerns for pedestrians.

“It started a couple of years ago I was driving on Meeting Street and saw a guy in a wheelchair there,” Morrison said. “On Meeting Street just in the middle of the road and that’s kind of what brought my attention to the problem in the first place. The fact that someone in a wheelchair didn’t have a place to ride on the side of the road safely.”

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit Project plans to place a bus stop on Durant Avenue, but Morrison said she feels pedestrians would still walk down Meeting Street Road based on the convenience to access public transportation.

Daniel Brock, who serves as regional strategist for the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, said Lowcountry Rapid Transit is now in its engineering phase for the project which is set to be accessible in 2030. They’re working on making sure these areas near public transportation are walkable.

“Additionally, there’s going to be about 19 miles of sidewalk and mixed-use path that comes along with Lowcountry Rapid Transit,” Brock said.

Morrison said this petition will be presented to their councilman and they are currently at 57 signatures out of their goal of 100.

