North Charleston to break ground on new sports complex

The city of North Charleston is set to break ground Wednesday morning on a new facility to replace the Danny Jones Athletic Complex.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston is set to break ground Wednesday morning on a new facility to replace the Danny Jones Athletic Complex.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the site, located on 1455 Monitor Street.

The new $25 million project will include a pool, a gym for volleyball, basketball and badminton; five new tennis courts to meet official U.S. Tennis Association standards and a roller rink.

There will also be a multi-purpose field to meet demand for youth athletics.

Mayor Keith Summey and North Charleston City Council members will all attend the groundbreaking ceremony

Demolition on the old facility began in December.

