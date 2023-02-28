North Charleston Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Jakeem Prioleau, 11, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. He is 5-foot tall, weighs 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

