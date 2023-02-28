Pinewood Prep hires former Dallas Cowboys, Gamecocks LB as head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Preparatory School announced on Tuesday that they’ve hired DeVonte Holloman as the programs new head football coach.

Holloman most recently served as an analyst on the football staff at the University of South Carolina.

He was a four-year letterman at the South Carolina from 2009-12 and was named captain as a senior, helping the Gamecocks post a 38-16 record during that stretch, including Carolina’s lone SEC Eastern Division title.

The linebacker was selected in the sixth-round (185th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, Holloman’s professional career was cut short due to a neck injury.

After the NFL, Holloman shifted his focus to coaching and was brought back to South Carolina by Head Coach Steve Spurrier to serve as video assistant at the University of South Carolina.

He went on to become the head coach at both Beaufort High School and at his alma mater, South Pointe, where he earned multiple Coach of the Year titles and won the South Carolina High School League 4A State Championship in 2021.

Holloman then returned to the Gamecocks as a defensive analyst and has been widely regarded as an invaluable member of Shane Beamer’s staff.

As a standout player in high school, Holloman led his teams to two North Carolina state championships and one South Carolina state championship, including a perfect 15-0 record his senior year at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, SC. He was regarded as a four-star college recruit and was listed as the number 10 outside linebacker prospect in the country. His high school teammates included future NFL players: Stephon Gilmore, Jadeveon Clowney and Hakeem Nicks.

Holloman succeeds J.W. Myers, who has served as the Panthers’ head coach for the past three seasons. Myers will continue to be an integral part of the program as the school’s athletic director.

The school says Holloman will begin leading the football program on March 1.

Pinewood’s Head of School, Dr. Dan Seiden shared his excitement about Holloman in a release on Tuesday.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Coach Holloman and his family to the Panther community. He has won at every level and will undoubtedly lead Pinewood’s football program to new heights,” Seiden said. “Between our existing depth of talent and the investments we’ve made to transform our athletic facilities into some of the best in the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA), DeVonte is poised to lead our football program to sustained excellence for years to come.”

Holloman and his wife, Angelina, have two children, Brooklyn and Myles.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.