Stratford girls, Goose Creek boys win 5-A lower state championships

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two more Lowcountry teams punched their tickets to the state championship games on Monday night.

Stratford’s girls team won the 5-A lower state title with a 38-35 win over Sumter while the Goose Creek boys dominated Conway 43-23 in Florence.

For the Knights, this marks their first lower state championship and their first chance to play for the state title which will come Saturday at USC Aiken where they’ll face Mauldin.

Yasmine Cook led the way for Stratford with 15 points.

The Knights trailed Sumter 12-6 early in the 2nd quarter but would go on an 18-0 run through the end of the half and the start of the 3rd quarter and they would never look back.

The Gators led for almost the entire game as their defense completely shutdown a Conway team that came into this game at 27-1 on the year.

Elijah Dates led Goose Creek offensively with 18 points.

The Gators will face Dorman in their state title game at USC Aiken on Saturday night.

Stratford and Goose Creek join the Bishop England and Military Magnet girls and Oceanside Collegiate boys as Lowcountry teams playing for state titles this weekend.

