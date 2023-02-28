SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Williams leads Howard to 82-78 victory over SC State.

Jelani Williams’ 23 points helped Howard defeat South Carolina State 82-78 on Monday night.
Jelani Williams’ 23 points helped Howard defeat South Carolina State 82-78 on Monday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jelani Williams’ 23 points helped Howard defeat South Carolina State 82-78 on Monday night.

Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bison (18-12, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Shy Odom scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Elijah Hawkins had 15 points.

Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs (5-24, 2-11) with 16 points. Davion Everett pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds. Latavian Lawrence had 14 points and seven boards.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Howard hosts Norfolk State, while South Carolina State hosts North Carolina Central.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The fire department said multiple agencies responded to the three-story fire at Colonial Grand...
Multiple agencies respond to three-story apartment fire in West Ashley
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property
The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, Berkeley County...
2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash
U.S. government officials have been divided over whether the pandemic was caused by a Chinese...
Report: COVID-19 most likely came from Wuhan lab leak

Latest News

The 2023 South Carolina Garnet & Black Spring Football Game will be back under the lights at...
Gamecock’s announce 2023 Garnet & Black Spring Game date
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
Beal, Boston Named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists
VIDEO: CofC 2 seed in CAA tournament, other CBB conf tournaments announced
VIDEO: CofC 2 seed in CAA tournament, other CBB conf tournaments announced
VIDEO: Charleston Southern takes series over Marshall with 6-1 win
VIDEO: Charleston Southern takes series over Marshall with 6-1 win