‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say

Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and eluding police.(Fort Walton Beach Police Department/WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A man is facing charges after officials say he tried to kill a police officer.

According to Fort Walton Beach Police, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hughes Street and Oregon Drive.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 27-year-old Antonio Betts, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a knife inside the car.

When officers asked Betts to exit the vehicle, he allegedly refused.

Police say they attempted to remove Betts from the vehicle, but Betts reportedly trapped an officer’s arm and put his car in drive.

Officials say as another officer attempted to free the other, both were dragged with the car.

The second officer eventually freed the first officer’s arm, but police say the second officer “found himself trapped” after Betts allegedly took the officer’s shoulder microphone, rapidly accelerated, and told him: “You’re going to die today.”

Police said Betts ran his car towards a pole and started hitting the officer in the face.

The officer was eventually able to stop the crash by taking control of the steering wheel and slamming on the brakes with his foot.

Police say responding units eventually arrived, and Betts was reportedly hit with a stun gun and taken into custody.

After an investigation, officials allegedly found Betts was in possession of illegal narcotics and had outstanding felony warrants.

The officers and driver were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means of communication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

