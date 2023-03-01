SC Lottery
5 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-26, Charleston police say

The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near mile marker 220 Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound traffic on I-26 Tuesday night.

The crash happened near mile marker 220 around 8:59 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department. She says all eastbound lanes were blocked while officers investigated the crash.

Traffic was backed up for more than two hours. Cars began turning around and driving in the opposite direction, and the scene began clearing around 11:30 p.m.

Wolfsen says five people were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

