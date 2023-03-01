SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Arkansas State beats Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt tourney

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Terrance Ford Jr. had 25 points in Arkansas State’s 86-69 victory against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Ford added five assists for the 13th-seeded Red Wolves (13-19). Markise Davis added 20 points while shooting 6 for 15 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 8 from the free throw line.

The 12th-seeded Chanticleers (11-20) were led by Antonio Daye Jr., who posted 24 points and five assists. Coastal Carolina also got 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Essam Mostafa. In addition, Jomaru Brown finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Arkansas State took the lead with 10:43 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-30 at halftime, with Davis racking up 14 points. Arkansas State extended its lead to 84-67 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run.

Arkansas State plays fifth-seeded Troy on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, Berkeley County...
2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh cries during day 25 of his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Jury hears graphic testimony as defense rests in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

Gamecocks beat NC A&T on Tuesday
Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) drives with the ball past Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) during the first...
Gardner, Franklin push No. 13 Virginia past Clemson, 64-57
Clemson baseball
Spartans Outlast Tigers 6-3
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and LSU head coach Kim Mulkey before the Gamecocks faced...
Showdown looms for South Carolina, LSU at SEC Tournament