SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Burke’s Five-RBI Day Powers #2 Tennessee to 6-1 Win Over Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball(Live 5 News)
By Tennessee Athletics
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Blake Burke’s career-high five RBIs powered second-ranked Tennessee to a 6-1 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Burke homered for the fifth time this season in the win, a two-run shot in the sixth inning, and finished 3-for-5 on the day. Tennessee recorded 11 hits as a team Tuesday, going a combined 11-for-34 (.324) at the dish with a pair of home runs. Jared Dickey finished with a pair of hits and an RBI while Griffin Merritt also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-4.

Left-hander Zander Sechrist earned the start on the mound and logged 4.1 innings of work with five strikeouts and just three hits allowed in the outing.

Seth Halvorsen stepped up in relief of Sechrist, striking out four of the 11 batters he faced in 2.2 innings of work to earn his first win as a Vol. Kirby Connell was called from the bullpen to pitch the eighth, tossing a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout. Aaron Combs finished things off by striking out a pair of batters and retiring the side in order in the ninth.

The Vols opened the scoring on a Burke two-run single through the right side in the bottom of the first, giving the Vols an early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Burke’s third RBI of the day came on a single that scored Charlie Taylor and increased the Tennessee advantage to 3-0.

Dickey’s solo shot to right center was his third homer of the year and Tennessee’s first of three runs in the sixth inning. Shortly after, a certified Burke Blast to left center left the yard, scoring Moore for Burke’s fourth and fifth RBIs of the game.

Junior infielder Maui Ahuna got the starting nod at shortstop his Tennessee debut and logged his first hit in the Orange and White with a single up the middle in the sixth inning.

Charleston Southern’s Casey Asman drove in the lone run on the day for the Buccaneers with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

UT completes the midweek series with Charleston Southern on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch slated for 4 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app or listen live on UTSports.com, the Tennessee Athletics Gameday App and the Varsity App.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
A pursuit involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended at the base of the Westmoreland...
Law enforcement pursuit ends on Westmoreland Bridge
North Charleston Police are responding to a crash that has blocked westbound lanes of the...
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Hwy. 52 Connector shuts down westbound side
Jakeem Prioleau, 11, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers
North Charleston Police search for missing 11-year-old boy
North Charleston Police, with the cooperation of the Charleston County School District, are...
Report: Substitute teacher under investigation at Midland Park elementary

Latest News

Moore scores 20, Mississippi St. beats South Carolina 74-68
VIDEO: Autry Denson heading to AZ Cardinals, Johnny Waters named head football coach at...
VIDEO: Autry Denson heading to AZ Cardinals, Johnny Waters named head football coach at Northwood Academy
VIDEO: College of Charleston approves 5-year, $5.5 million deal for Kelsey
VIDEO: College of Charleston approves 5-year, $5.5 million deal for Kelsey
VIDEO: CofC completes come back to beat Coastal 4-3
VIDEO: CofC completes come back to beat Coastal 4-3